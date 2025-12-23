IND-W vs SL-W 2nd T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur Wins Toss, India to Bowl First Against Sri Lanka; Sneh Rana Replaces Deepti Sharma

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team Match: The India Women's National Cricket Team won the toss and chose to bowl first against the Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team in the second T20 International of the five-match series at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, December 23, 2025.

India made one change to the playing eleven. Spinner Sneh Rana came into the side after all rounder Deepti Sharma was ruled out due to illness. Sri Lanka decided to retain the same playing XI from the previous match.

Speaking after the toss, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said, "This is something I’m really not used to, but I’m enjoying it. Winning tosses isn’t really my cup of tea, but I’m happy we got this one. We are going to bowl first. Deepti isn’t well today, so Sneh Rana comes back into the side. It was a really good wicket to play on. Nothing much changed midway through the game; we just stuck to our plans and our approach. Hopefully, we can continue the same approach."

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu said her side was confident despite the loss in the first match. "We are going with the same XI. I am still confident in my team, we’ve backed a few youngsters and want to give them more opportunities. The key for us is to play positive cricket in the middle overs. In the last game we played a few shots behind square. Today, we want to play straighter - focus more on long-on and long-off, play to our strengths and build partnerships. Hopefully, our batters step up today," she said.

India lead the five match series 1 0 after an eight wicket win in the opening encounter.

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Kawya Kavindi, Shashini Gimhani

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani