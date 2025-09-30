IND-W vs SL-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Sri Lanka Wins Toss, Opts to Bowl Against India - Check Playing 11s

India Women's National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team Match Toss Update: Sri Lanka Women won the toss and opted to bowl in the opening match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 against India Women at Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu said she was confident in her bowling unit and noted dew could play a factor later in the match. “We are bowling first. I am pretty confident about my bowling unit so we are bowling first. It is a good batting track but there could be some dew later on. We are going with seven batters. The prep has been good. Next five games we are playing in Sri Lanka, I hope we can bring out our best in the comp,” she said.

#TeamIndia’s batters are set to bat first as #CWC25 begins with a cracking fixture against #SriLanka! 💪🇮🇳



Catch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/OS4MLWXgA3#CWC25 👉 #INDvSL | LIVE NOW on Star Sports & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/SETb8ApuUM — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 30, 2025

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said the pitch looked good and hoped her team would post a strong total. “We were looking to bowl as well. Looks (pitch) very good, hopefully we will put up a good score. Everyone is fit, we are going in with three spinners and two pacers. She (Smriti) has always been great for us, hopefully she continues to do well. Today is a great opportunity to play good cricket again,” she said.

India comes into the tournament after a four-wicket win over New Zealand in warm-up matches. The team had lost heavily to England by 153 runs. Sri Lanka played Pakistan and Bangladesh in warm-ups, with one match ending as a no-result and the other a narrow defeat. Fans can also watch it online on the JioHotstar app and website.

India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match 1 Playing 11s

India Women Playing XI: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani

Sri Lanka have won the toss and elect to bowl first in the opening game of #CWC25



A look at our Playing XI for the game.



Live - https://t.co/m1N52FKTWT#INDvSL#CWC25#TeamIndiapic.twitter.com/77tE5U6T8e — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 30, 2025