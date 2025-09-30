IND-W vs SL-W LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match 1

India Women's National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka Women Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Sri Lanka Women won the toss and chose to bowl in the opening match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 against India Women at Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. India comes into the tournament on the back of a four-wicket win over New Zealand in warm-up matches. The team had lost heavily to England by 153 runs. Sri Lanka played against Pakistan and Bangladesh in warm-ups, with one match ending as a no-result and the other a narrow defeat. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports channels in India. Fans can also watch it online on the JioHotstar app and website.

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu expressed confidence in her bowling unit and noted that dew could play a factor later in the match. "We are bowling first. I am pretty confident about my bowling unit so we are bowling first. It is a good batting track but there could be some dew later on. We are going with seven batters. The prep has been good. Next five games we are playing in Sri Lanka, I hope we can bring out our best in the comp," she said after winning the toss.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said the pitch looked good and hoped her team would put up a strong score. "We were looking to bowl as well. Looks (pitch) very good, hopefully we will put up a good score. Everyone is fit, we are going in with three spinners and two pacers. She (Smriti) has always been great for us, hopefully she continues to do well. Today is a great opportunity to play good cricket again," Harmanpreet said.

India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match 1 Live Streaming Info

Match: India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025

Date: September 30, 2025

Time: 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Toss: 2:30 PM IST

Live TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioHotstar app and website

India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match 1 Weather and Pitch Report of Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

The weather in Guwahati is expected to be mostly sunny, with temperatures between 27 and 34 degrees Celsius. Humidity may reach 75 per cent. Winds are expected around 4 kilometers per hour.

The pitch at Barsapara is batting-friendly. It offers good bounce and carry. Fast bowlers may get early assistance. As the innings progress, the surface slows slightly, giving spinners an opportunity. Overall, it remains favourable for batters.

India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match 1 Playing 11s

India Women (Playing XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera