IND-W vs SL-W: Probable Playing 11s, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for India Women vs Sri Lanka Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match 1

India Women's National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Probable Playing 11s: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women will take on Chamari Athapaththu’s Sri Lanka Women in the first match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. The game will be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. India started the tournament with a heavy 153-run defeat against England in a warm-up match. The team bounced back by beating New Zealand by four wickets in their second warm-up encounter. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, played Pakistan twice. One match ended as a no-result and the other ended in a narrow defeat for Athapaththu’s side. India Women and Sri Lanka Women have met 35 times in ODIs. India has won 31 matches, Sri Lanka three, and one match ended with no result. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports channels in India. Fans can also watch it online on the JioHotstar app and website.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Match 1, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Weather and Pitch Report of Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Weather conditions in Guwahati are expected to be favorable for cricket. The day will be mostly sunny with temperatures between 27 and 34 degrees Celsius. Humidity may reach 75 per cent and wind speeds are expected around 4 km/hour. Both teams will need to adjust to the hot and humid conditions for the contest.

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium is batting-friendly. The pitch offers good bounce and carry. Batters can play shots confidently, especially early in the innings. Fast bowlers may get some assistance upfront. As the game progresses, the surface slows slightly, bringing spinners into play. Overall, the pitch remains favourable for batters throughout the match.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Match 1, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Probable Playing 11s

India: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur.

Sri Lanka: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Kavisha Dilhari, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala, Achini Kulasuriya, Udeshika Prabodhani, Malki Madara.

Squads

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kaveesha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Dasanayaka, Udeshika Prabodani, Malki Madara, Achini Kulasooriya.