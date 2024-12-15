IND-W vs WI-W 1st T20I: West Indies Win Toss, Opt to Bowl Against India; Saima Thakor Makes Her Debut (Watch Video)

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra (December 15, 2024): West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl first in the opening T20I against India at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday.

“We are going to bowl first. It looks like the wicket won’t change much. For us, we just want to play our best brand of cricket,” West Indies captain Hayley Matthews said after winning the toss.

India’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur responded, “We would have bowled first as well. We just want to play good cricket in this series. We did really well, especially in India. This is our first game in India after the T20 World Cup. Saima is making her debut.”

West Indies Women (Playing XI):

Hayley Matthews (c), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle (w), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Shabika Gajnabi, Afy Fletcher, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell

India Women (Playing XI):

Smriti Mandhana, Uma Chetry, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (w), Sajeevan Sajana, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Thakur Singh