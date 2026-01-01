Independent risk assessments do not conclude that Bangladesh cannot play its scheduled T20 World Cup matches in India: ICC sources

New Delhi [India], January 12 : Independent risk assessments, carried out by internationally recognised security experts, do not conclude that Bangladesh cannot play its scheduled T20 World Cup matches in India, ICC sources said on Monday, noting that the overall security risk for the tournament in India has been assessed as low to moderate, which is consistent with the profile of many major global sporting events.

The sources said that the assessments did not identify any specific or direct threat to the Bangladesh team, team officials, or match venues in India.

They said based on the professional advice received, the risk associated with Bangladesh's scheduled fixtures in Kolkata and Mumbai is assessed as low to moderate, with no indication of risks that cannot be effectively managed through established security planning and mitigation measures.

The sources said that ICC is aware of public comments made in recent days concerning the participation of Bangladesh in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, including selective references to the ICC's security risk assessment.

A report in The Daily Star, a Bangladeshi Daily, cited Sports Adviser Asif Nazrul as stating that that it is impossible for Bangladesh team to visit India for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 after receiving ICC security team's letter.

The sources said as with all ICC events, the security plan for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 remains under continuous review.

Participating members, including the Bangladesh Cricket Board, are being consulted as part of this process, and the ICC remains open to constructive dialogue and feedback to further strengthen arrangements where appropriate, the sources said.

"It is important to clarify that the ICC's independent risk assessments, carried out by internationally recognised security experts, do not conclude that Bangladesh cannot play its scheduled matches in India," a source said.

The sources said ICC has full confidence in the security arrangements being developed in close collaboration with the BCCI and relevant local authorities, who have a strong and proven track record of safely delivering major international sporting events.

The sources said that ICC's position remains unchanged. The match schedule has been finalised and published, and the ICC expects all participating teams to meet their obligations under the Terms of Participation. At the same time, the ICC will continue to engage with all stakeholders in a transparent, professional and collaborative manner to ensure the safety, security and integrity of the tournament, the sources said.

According to report in The Daily Star, Asif Nazrul said that the statement of the ICC security team "has proven beyond doubt that there is no situation for the Bangladesh cricket team to play the T20 World Cup in India".

"If the ICC expects us to make a cricket team without our best bowler, our supporters not being able to wear the Bangladesh jersey, and that we will postpone the Bangladesh elections to play cricket, there cannot be a more absurd, unrealistic, and unreasonable expectation than this," he said, according to the report.

The report also said that Sports Adviser's comments come at a time when the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is waiting for the ICC to reply to their letter regarding shifting Bangladesh's matches from India to Sri Lanka.

The T20 World Cup will start on February 7. Bangladesh are scheduled to open their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on February 7 against two-time champions West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. After the West Indies, Bangladesh will face Italy on February 9 at the same venue, then face the 2022 T20 World Cup champions, England, in Kolkata and will conclude their group-stage campaign with clash against Nepal on February 17.

