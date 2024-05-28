India A, Australia A to play two first-class matches ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Melbourne [Australia], May 28 : Ahead of the highly-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia, the India A and Australia A sides will play two first-class games starting from October 31 onwards in Mackay.

The Australian Test cricket hopefuls will take on India's aspiring, up-and-coming stars at Mackay and later at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) from November 7-10. Both the contests will be four-day affairs, as per cricket.com.au.

Team India will later play an intra-squad match against India A at Perth on November 15-17, providing the senior team with the right type of match practice in their mission to secure a hat-trick of series wins on Australian soil.

The MCG last played a host to Australia A side back in 2020 when it lost to England Lions in a day-night match.

The BGT series will start with the first Test at Perth on November 22 and end at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground with the fifth and final Test from January 3-7.

This upcoming series will also mark the first time the trophy will be contested over five Tests in more than 30 years. Australia has not won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy since 2017, having lost all past four series by 2-1, including two at home from 2018-19 and 2020-21.

"Hosting those A matches at the upgraded Great Barrier Reef Arena and the MCG give these 'A' matches significant status and will provide great opportunities to players from both sides to put up their hand for selection," said Peter Roach, Cricket Australia, Head of Cricket Operations and Scheduling.

-Australia A v India A series

First first-class match: October 31-November 3: Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay (10 am AEST)

Second first-class match: November 7-10: MCG, Melbourne (10.30 am AEDT)

-India v India A intra-squad match

November 15-17: WACA Ground, Perth

-India's tour of Australia

First Test: November 22-26: Perth Stadium, Perth (Day match)

Second Test: December 6-10: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (Day and Night match)

Third Test: December 14-18: The Gabba, Brisbane (Day match)

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne (Day match)

Fifth Test: January 3-7: SCG, Sydney (Day match).

