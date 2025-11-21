India A Captain Jitesh Sharma Wins Toss, Opts to Bowl Against Bangladesh A in Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Semi-Final - Check Playing XIs

India National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Match: India A captain Jitesh Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first against Bangladesh A in the first semi-final of the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 at West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Friday, November 21, 2025. Both teams have retained their line-ups from the group stage.

Bangladesh A topped their group with two wins and one loss. India A also won two matches and lost one but finished second behind Pakistan A.

Bangladesh A vs India A, 1st Semi-Final Playing XIs

Bangladesh A (Playing XI): Habibur Rahman Sohan, Jishan Alam, Zawad Abrar, Akbar Ali(w/c), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Yasir Ali, SM Meherob, Abu Hider Rony, Rakibul Hasan, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Ripon Mondol

India A (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Harsh Dubey, Ashutosh Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma

Fans can watch the live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The live steaming is available on Sony LIV app and website.