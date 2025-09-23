India a vs Australia a 2nd Unofficial Test LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj & Other Cricket Stars in Action

India A National Cricket Team vs Australia A National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: India A won the toss and chose to bowl first against Australia A in the second unofficial Test at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, September 23, 2025. The hosts are aiming for a result after the first game ended in a draw. Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel struck centuries in the opener to help India A match Australia A’s big total that featured hundreds from Sam Konstas and Josh Philippe.

India A Won the Toss & elected to Field #IndAvAUS#IndiaASeries — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 23, 2025

The team has been boosted by the return of KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj, who missed the first Test. The match will be an important test for players pushing for spots in the senior squad ahead of the India-West Indies Test series, which will begin on October 2.

The second unofficial Test in Lucknow will not have a live telecast or online streaming in India. Fans can follow live score updates on the social media handles and websites of BCCI and Cricket Australia.

India A vs Australia A 2nd Unofficial Test Live Streaming Info

Match: 2nd Unofficial Test, India A vs Australia A

Dates: September 23–26, 2025

Venue: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Start Time: 9:30 AM IST (Toss at 9:00 AM)

Live Streaming: Not Available

India A vs Australia A 2nd Unofficial Test Playing XIs

Australia A Playing XI: Sam Konstas, Campbell Kellaway, Nathan McSweeney(c), Oliver Peake, Cooper Connolly, Josh Philippe(w), Jack Edwards, Will Sutherland, Corey Rocchiccioli, Todd Murphy, Henry Thornton

India A Playing XI: N Jagadeesan, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar, Manav Suthar