India A women to take on Australia A women in August

Melbourne [Australia], June 24 : Cricket Australia has announced the squad and schedule for the upcoming Australia A women's series against India A, set to take place across Queensland this August.

Australian captain Alyssa Healy and vice-captain Tahlia McGrath will feature in the series as part of their preparations for the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup, adding star power and experience to the Australia A lineup, according to the release.

The multi-format series begins with a three-match T20 leg at the picturesque Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay on August 7, August 9 and August 10.

The tour then moves to Brisbane for a three-match 50-over series at the Northern Suburbs Cricket Club on August 13, 15 and 17.

The series will conclude with a four-day clash at the iconic Allan Border Field from 21 to 24 August, offering a valuable platform for emerging talent to showcase their skills in the longer format.

National selectors have named three separate squads for all three formats.

T20 Squad

Lauren Cheatle (Sydney Sixers)

Amy Edgar (Perth Scorchers)

Nicole Faltum (Melbourne Renegades)

Tess Flintoff (Melbourne Renegades)

Kim Garth (Melbourne Stars)

Sianna Ginger (Brisbane Heat)

Lucy Hamilton (Brisbane Heat)

Alyssa Healy (Sydney Sixers)

Charli Knott (Brisbane Heat) - captain

Anika Learoyd (Sydney Thunder)

Madeline Penna (Adelaide Strikers)

Courtney Webb (Melbourne Renegades)

Tahlia Wilson (Sydney Thunder) - vice-captain

50-Over Squad

Lauren Cheatle (NSW)

Darcie Brown (SA)

Nicole Faltum (VIC)

Tess Flintoff (VIC)

Kim Garth (VIC)

Sianna Ginger (QLD)

Lucy Hamilton (QLD)

Ella Hayward (VIC)

Alyssa Healy (NSW)

Charli Knott (QLD) - vice-captain

Anika Learoyd (NSW)

Tahlia McGrath (SA) - captain

Rachel Trenaman (TAS)

Tahlia Wilson (NSW)

Four-Day Squad

Lauren Cheatle (NSW)

Maddy Darke (WA)

Nicole Faltum (VIC) - vice-captain

Sianna Ginger (QLD)

Lucy Hamilton (QLD)

Ella Hayward (VIC)

Charli Knott (QLD) - captain

Anika Learoyd (NSW)

Maitlan Brown (NSW)

Lilly Mills (WA)

Georgia Prestwidge (VIC)

Rachel Trenaman (TAS)

Courtney Webb (SA)

Tahlia Wilson (NSW)

Women's Australia A v India A Series

August 7: First T20, 6 pm, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay

August 9: Second T20, 6 pm, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay

August 10: Third T20, 6 pm, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay

August 13: First 50-over match, 9:30 am, Northern Suburbs Cricket Club, Brisbane

August 15: Second 50-over match, 9:30 am, Northern Suburbs Cricket Club, Brisbane

August 17: Third 50-over match, 9:30 am, Northern Suburbs Cricket Club, Brisbane

August 21-24: Four-day match, 9:30 am, Allan Border Field, Brisbane.

