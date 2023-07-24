India accomplish unique batting record during 2nd Test against West Indies

Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], July 24 : Indian cricket team made history on Sunday, recording the fastest-ever team hundred in the history of Test cricket.

India accomplished this milestone against the West Indies in the second Test at Port of Spain.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal opened the innings for India and put on a stand of 98 runs in just 71 balls, that is 11.5 overs.

Following Rohit's dismissal, India reached the 100-run mark in just 12.2 overs, which is a total of 74 balls.

India surpassed the 22-year-old record held by Sri Lanka. They had reached the 100-run mark in just 13.2 overs, that is in 80 balls against Bangladesh in 2001 during the Asian Test Championship.

Coming to the match, at tea India were at 118/2 in their second innings, having a 301-run lead over the Windies.

Earlier, in reply to India's first innings total of 438, WI was bundled out for just 255 runs.

Skipper Kraigg Braithwaite top-scored for the Windies with a knock of 75. Alick Athanaze (37), Tagenarine Chanderpaul (33) and Kirk McKenzie (32) also played some decent knocks for the Windies.

Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers for India, taking 5/60. Mukesh Kumar and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin got one wicket.

India made 438 in the first innings. Virat's century (121) and fifties by skipper Rohit Sharma (80), Yashasvi Jaiswal (57), Ravindra Jadeja (61) and Ravichandran Ashwin (56) proved to be instrumental in taking India to a massive total.

Jomel Warrican (3/89) was the pick of the bowlers for the West Indies. Kemar Roach (3/104) and Jason Holder (2/57) also were among the wickets for the Windies.

