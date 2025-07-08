India all-rounder Deepti Sharma pulls out of Women's Hundred to manage workload

New Delhi [India], July 8 : India all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who helped London Spirit lift their maiden Hundred title by dispatching the ball for a maximum on the final ball, has pulled out of the 2025 season to manage her workload, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Deepti is currently touring England with the Indian team. She has had a jam-packed schedule, balancing her international and franchise league commitments. With the ODI World Cup on home turf looming later this year, Deepti decided to withdraw from her £36,000 contract to give herself a short break, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Australia all-rounder Charlie Knott has replaced Deepti in the Spirit's squad, which looks significantly different from last year. Charlie Dean will take over the captaincy duties for the injured Heather Knight. Grace Harris has replaced Meg Lanning, while Chris Liddle has taken over the head coach role from Ashley Noffke. Deepti's withdrawal means there will be no Indian players in the Hundred this year.

Meanwhile, the Trent Rockets confirmed that Australian all-rounder Ash Gardner will captain the side this season. Last month, ESPNcricinfo reported that Nat Sciver-Brunt had stepped down from captaincy to manage her workload after taking the England skipper role.

In the Hundred, David Willey will take over the Rockets captaincy from Lewis Gregory, who was released and later signed by Manchester Originals. Willey spent the last two years playing for Welsh Fire.

Last week, the Southern Brave roped in former England opener Marcus Trescothick as their men's team batting coach. Trescothick currently serves as the batting coach for the England men's team and stepped in as interim coach during their white-ball series last July. This marks his first coaching assignment in The Hundred.

Luke Williams has been appointed as the new head coach of Southern Brave's women's side for The Hundred 2025, taking over from Charlotte Edwards, who recently stepped up as head coach of the England Women's team.

