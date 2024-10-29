India all-rounder Deepti Sharma rise in latest ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings

Dubai [UAE], October 29 : Star India all-rounder Deepti Sharma has been rewarded for her excellent form in ODIs in recent times as she rose in the latest ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings.

On the back of some strong performances at the recent ICC Women's T20 World Cup in the UAE, Deepti has been one of India's best players through the opening two matches of her side's ongoing white-ball series against New Zealand at home.

Deepti has three wickets from two contests against the White Ferns and her miserly economy rate of just 3.42 is the best of all bowlers used so far in the ODI series.

It has seen Deepti gain two places to move to second on the latest rankings for ODI bowlers, with the India spinner obtaining a new career-high rating and closing in on England tweaker and No.1 ranked ODI bowler Sophie Ecclestone as a result.

There is also some movement outside the top 10, with New Zealand trio Lea Tahuhu (up three places to 12th), Melie Kerr (up one spot to 13th) and Sophie Devine (up nine rungs to equal 30th) building on their recent success at the T20 World Cup with some eye-catching movement on the latest rankings for ODI bowlers.

Devine (up three rungs to eighth) and Kerr (up one spot to 11th) also gain some ground on the latest list for ODI batters, with compatriots Suzie Bates (up two spots to equal 15th) and Maddy Green (up seven places to 18th) making gains following some decent scores against India.

Right-hander Jemimah Rodrigues (up three rungs to equal 30th) is the big winner on the ODI batter rankings from an India perspective, while Deepti (up one place to third) and Devine (up two spots to seventh) both make some ground on the latest list for ODI all-rounders.

There is also some joy for a pair of Zimbabwe players on this week's update, with Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano gaining 21 spots to move to 28th on the batter rankings and teammate Josephine Nkomo improving 13 places to move to 32nd on the list for ODI bowlers after some impressive efforts in their recent series against the USA.

