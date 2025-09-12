India announces 16-member squad for first Women's T20 World Cup Cricket for Blind

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 12 : Cricket takes a giant leap towards inclusion this November 11-25, when India proudly hosts the historic first-ever Women's T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind.

The tournament will feature teams from Australia, England, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the USA. Matches will be played in New Delhi and Bengaluru. Kathmandu was initially identified as the third host city, with fixtures involving Pakistan scheduled there; however, due to the current situation in Nepal, an alternate venue is being considered.

The World Cup will comprise 21 league matches, two semi-finals, and one final, as per a press release from the Cricket Association for the Blind in India.

After a nationwide talent hunt of 56 players, followed by rigorous training and selection camps, the final 16-member Indian Women's Team for the Blind has been announced, ready to showcase their talent, resilience, and fighting spirit on the world stage.

Squad List:

B1 Category: Simu Das (Delhi), P. Karuna Kumari (Andhra Pradesh), Anu Kumari (Bihar), Jamuna Rani Tudu (Odisha), Kavya V (Karnataka)

B2 Category: Anekha Devi (Delhi), Basanti Hansdah (Odisha), Simranjeet Kour (Rajasthan), Sunita Sarathe (Madhya Pradesh), Parbati Marndi (Odisha)

B3 Category: Deepika T C (Karnataka - Captain), Phula Soren (Odisha), Ganga S Kadam (Maharashtra - Vice Captain), Kavya N R (Karnataka), Sushma Patel (Madhya Pradesh), Durga Yevle (Madhya Pradesh)

The captain and vice-captain were chosen for their exemplary past performances and leadership qualities.

The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), the cricketing arm of Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, is the proud organiser of this landmark World Cup, reflecting India's leadership in creating equitable platforms for athletes with disabilities, especially women.

Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar, Chairman of CABI, said, "This World Cup is more than just a tournamentit is a celebration of courage, skill, and inclusion. Hosting it in India is a matter of pride, and I am confident our girls will rise to the occasion, inspire millions, and make the nation proud."

Earlier, the Indian women's visually impaired team scripted history by winning gold at the 2023 IBSA World Games, where cricket for the blind made its debut. India defeated Australia in the finals, marking a glorious chapter in women's blind cricket.

With the world watching, the Indian Women's Blind Cricket Team is set to take guard, play fearless cricket, and script history on home soil.

