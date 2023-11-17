"India are the clear favourite but..." former Aussie player Michael Bevan ahead of ODI WC 2023 final

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 17 : Ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023 Final match between India and Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, former Aussie player Michael Bevan said that the 'Men in Blue' are the clear favourite at the tournament.

Speaking to ANI, Bevan said that reaching the World Cup final is a tremendous achievement something that doesn't happen very often.

He added that both teams playing in the final are at their top form. He added that Pat Cummins' side has a lot of talent and has players who can make a difference at any point in a game.

Bevan added that even though India is the favourites in the tournament the Aussies also have the potential to win the prestigious tournament.

"Reaching the World Cup final is a tremendous achievement something that doesn't happen very often. We have two teams playing in the final who are at their top form. The Australians have a lot of talents and have players who can make a difference at any point in a game. I believe the Aussies need to improve their batting. India are the clear favourite but the potential for Australia to win the ODI World Cup 2023 is also there. Whoever wins the toss will be going to bat first, since it is a good batting team. After a slow start in the tournament, they have made a tremendous comeback," Bevan told ANI.

On the other hand, former India pacer Ashok Dinda praised the 'Men in Blue' and said that they have performed well in all three departments.

"India is unbeatable. They have performed well in all three (batting, bowling, and fielding) departments at the ODI World Cup 2023. India have dominated all their 10 matches in the tournament," Dinda said.

Unbeaten in the tournament, team India delivered an all-round performance in the semis against New Zealand to book their spot in the final game of the ODI World Cup 2023 after they beat the Kiwis by 70 runs.

On the other hand, Australia became the second finalists of the ongoing extravagant tournament after they defeated South Africa by three wickets at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

