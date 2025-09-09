India Asia Cup 2025 Full Schedule: LIVE Streaming, Fixtures, Squad, Venues, IND vs PAK Match Details and All You Need to Know

Indian National Cricket Team Asia Cup 2025 Schedule: Reigning champions India will begin their Asia Cup 2025 journey against hosts United Arab Emirates at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 10. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India aim to win a record ninth Asia Cup title. This edition marks a new era for India, who will play without senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Despite their absence, India remain the tournament favourites. India’s group-stage schedule includes a key match against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14 in Dubai and a final group match against Oman on September 19 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Group A also includes UAE and Oman, while Group B consists of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

Fans in India can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network. Channels airing the game include Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 Tamil, Sony Sports Ten 4 Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5. Fans can also stream the match live on the Sony Liv app and website. A subscription plan is required to watch the match online.

India Asia Cup 2025 Schedule:

Date Match Venue Time (IST) Time (USA – ET) Time (UK – BST) Sep 10 (Wed) India vs United Arab Emirates (Grp A) Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 8:00 PM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM Sep 14 (Sun) India vs Pakistan (Grp A) Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 8:00 PM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM Sep 19 (Fri) India vs Oman (Grp A) Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 8:00 PM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM Sep 21 (Sun) Super Four, Match 2 (A1 vs A2)* Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 8:00 PM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM Sep 24 (Wed) Super Four, Match 4 (A1 vs B2)* Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 8:00 PM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM Sep 26 (Fri) Super Four, Match 6 (A1 vs B1)* Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 8:00 PM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM Sep 28 (Sun) Final* Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 8:00 PM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM

Asia Cup 2025 Squads

India National Cricket Team for Asia Cup 2025

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Reserves: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal