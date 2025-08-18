India Asia Cup 2025 Squad to Be Announced on August 19; Suryakumar Yadav and Ajit Agarkar to Address Press Conference at 1:30 PM

Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement Date: India’s squad for the Asia Cup 2025 will be announced on Tuesday, August 19. The Senior Men’s Selection Committee will meet at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai to finalise the team. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar will reveal the squad in a press conference with captain Suryakumar Yadav present. The press conference will start at 1:30 pm IST in Mumbai.

The Asia Cup 2025 will be played from September 9 to 28 in the T20 format. Eight teams are participating, divided into two groups. India and Pakistan are in Group A with UAE and Oman. The much-awaited India-Pakistan clash is scheduled for September 14 in Dubai. The teams could meet again in the Super 4 stage and the final.

India are the defending champions and the most successful team in Asia Cup history with eight titles. The tournament will serve as preparation for the T20 World Cup 2026.

Selectors face key decisions on backup openers and the vice-captaincy role. It is still unclear if star pacer Jasprit Bumrah will be included.