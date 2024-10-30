India assistant coach Nayar asks for patience with Virat, Rohit amid criticism for barren run

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 : India's assistant coach Abhishek Nayar has voiced confidence in stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, expressing faith in their return to form despite their recent struggles with the bat. He urged fans and critics alike to show patience.

Kohli and Rohit's rough patch has contributed to India's recent struggles across formats, particularly evident during their 2-0 ODI series defeat against Sri Lanka, where both batsmen found it challenging to face spin.

Their pursuit of form has extended from ODIs to Tests, as shown during the Bangladesh series and the two Tests against New Zealand. With New Zealand securing a historic series win with an unassailable 2-0 lead, attention now shifts to Rohit and Kohli, especially in their upcoming performances at Wankhede.

Nayar emphasised that effort is not lacking in either player, suggesting that it's only a matter of time before they regain their rhythm.

"Everyone's worked really hard; everyone wants to do well, whether it's Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, or a younger player like Shubman Gill. The effort is there," Nayar said at a press conference on Wednesday.

"The approach is solid. They're putting in the hard work, and sometimes, even the greatest players face tough phases. I'm certain we'll soon have more to celebrate about Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and others. It just requires a bit of patience," he added.

With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia commencing in Perth on November 22, Rohit and Kohli will be keen to regain form.

In India's recent 2-0 victory over Bangladesh, Rohit managed just 42 runs across two matches, averaging a low 10.50. Kohli's performance was also modest, with 99 runs at an average of 33.00.

The form of the veteran duo has been a significant talking point following the two Tests against New Zealand. The Indian skipper has so far scored only 62 runs, averaging 15.50.

Meanwhile, Kohli has accumulated 88 runs, including a counter-attacking 70 in the opening Test in Bengaluru.

The third Test is set to begin at Wankhede, Mumbai, on Friday, the same venue where New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel famously claimed 10 wickets in an innings.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor