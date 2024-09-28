India-Bangladesh Day 2 Kanpur Test called off due to rain

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 28 : The day two of the second Test between India and Bangladesh at Kanpur's Green Park stadium was abandoned without a single delivery bowled on Saturday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to X and posted, "Update from Kanpur Play has been called off for Day 2 due to rains. #TeamIndia | #INDvBAN | @IDFCFIRSTBank." Earlier, during the delay, team India left the Green Park Stadium as the start of the day two was hit by rain. Players were spotted leaving the stadium in their team bus.

Update from Kanpur 🚨 Play has been called off for Day 2 due to rains.#TeamIndia | #INDvBAN | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/HD98D6LK9K — BCCI (@BCCI) September 28, 2024

If India does not get a win in this Test, it could make their journey towards a hat-trick of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final in the UK a little more tight, requiring them to beat New Zealand in three-match home Test series (from October 16 onwards) and Australia in five-Test series away from home (from November 22 onwards) by much bigger scorelines and margins.

With seven wins, two losses and a draw in 10 matches, India sits at the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings.

Even the first day of action was spoilt by rain as Bangladesh could complete only 35 overs, scoring 107/3, with Mominul Haque (40*) and wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim (6*) unbeaten.

Pacer Akash Deep (2/34) had started the proceedings on day one on a bright note, removing Zakir Hasan (0) and Shadman Islam (24 in 36 balls, with four boundaries) in quick succession to reduce Bangladesh to 29/2.

After a 51-run partnership between skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Haque, the former was trapped by Ravichandran Ashwin for 31 in 57 balls, with six fours.

India had won the toss and opted to bowl first. India won the first Test by 280 runs, setting 515 runs to chase for Bangladesh and skittling them out for 234. Ravichandran Ashwin (113 and 6/88), Shubman Gill (119*), Rishabh Pant (109) and Jasprit Bumrah (4/50 and 1/24) starred in India's victory.

India is 1-0 up in the two-match Test series.

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor