India batter Manoj Tiwary comes out of retirement for one more season with Bengal

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 8 : Indian veteran batsman Manoj Tiwary on Tuesday announced that he has decided to come out from retirement to play one more season for Bengal in the red-ball format and hopefully help the team bag the elusive Ranji Trophy crown.

Manoj announced his sudden retirement from the game on social media last Thursday.

In a press conference held at the Media Center of the Eden Gardens on Tuesday, Manoj was accompanied by CAB President Snehashish Ganguly and Hony Secretary Naresh Ojha.

Speaking about Manoj's sudden retirement, Ganguly said, "After I got to know about Manoj's retirement, I was very much surprised at his decision. I got in touch with him and told him that after representing Bengal for nearly two decades, this is not the right way to announce the retirement. A player and leader like him must retire on the cricket field and not in this manner. He has contributed immensely for Bengal Cricket, so he deserves a special and proper farewell."

Under Manoj's leadership, Bengal finished as runners-up in the Ranji Season last season, stressed that his main aim will be to lift the Ranji Trophy crown next season and bid farewell to the game.

"The decision taken by me was a sudden one. I was selfish in taking this decision as this might have hurt my family, teammates and fans. My wife also scolded me after I posted the announcement on social media. After that, I spoke to Snehashish (da), and he convinced me to play for Bengal for one more season. The love and respect I got from CAB is unforgettable and you must remember that what CAB does for its players is unparallel. I would like to apologize to fans and my well wishers, and I hope to give my best next season and bring glory for Bengal," Manoj signed off.

In his retirement note on social media, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo, Tiwary wrote: "Goodbye to the game of cricket. This game has given me everything, I mean every single thing which I had never dreamt of, starting from the times when my life was challenged by different forms of difficulties. Will ever be grateful to this game and to GOD, who has always been on my side throughout. Taking this opportunity to convey my sincere gratitude to the people who all have played a part in my cricketing journey."

"Thank you to all my coaches starting from my childhood till last year who all have played a part in my cricketing achievements. Manabendra Ghosh, my father figure like coach has been the pillar in the cricketing journey. If he had not been there then I would have not reached anywhere in the cricketing circle. Thank u Sir and wish u a speedy recovery, as your health is not keeping well," he added.

The 37-year-old made his first-class cricket debut in 2004 for Bengal and represented India in 12 ODIs and three T20Is between 2008 to 2015. He also was a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) title-winning team of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

