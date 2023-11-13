India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey assesses unique value of each bowler in high-performing setup

New Delhi [India], November 13 : India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey described the distinct combination of skills that each India bowler brought to the team and how it benefited them in the ICC World Cup 2023.

The performance of India's bowling setup has been a major element in the hosts' successful World Cup run thus far.

The pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah (17 wickets), Mohammed Siraj (12 wickets), and Mohammed Shami (16 wickets) have rattled the opposition's batting order in almost every match. While spinners Ravindra Jadeja (16 wickets), and Kuldeep Yadav (14 wickets) have all performed admirably in a variety of circumstances.

These stats about the India bowlers make them a complete package according to the bowling coach. Mhambrey discussed his team's success in the many conditions available throughout this World Cup.

"In terms of the different skills, we have the ability to [take on] whatever challenge that is ahead of us. Maybe different surfaces, we have the bowlers to do that. And we've done it. We're the only team who are going to play in nine different venues. So for us, it's nine different surfaces, nine different challenges," Mhambrey told ICC.

"So we have the right bowlers to exploit these conditions, and they've shown that. All of them on a given day can win a game for their country," he added.

He went on to talk about how each bowler offered a unique skill set to the setup. Starting with Bumrah, he extolled the pacer's distinctive motion and acquisition of new deliveries.

"Boom is a very different action. Just look at the way he's come back to the game [from his injury]. The set of skills, the unique action. He completely beats you. Now he's got both, he gets the ball in and gets the ball out. He's become lethal," Mhambrey said.

Mhambrey described how his superb seam position stood out to Shami.

"Shami is someone who has the seam [which hits] straight upright. You never know when Shami hits that seam, which way it's going to come. Is it going to come in? And he raises those questions again. You know, the batsman is always guessing. And the ability to hit that seam is spot on. I've never seen, very few, I think Sreesanth was one of the bowlers at the international level, that I'd seen with the accuracy and ability to hit that seam. Shami is that. So that kind of confusion, plus the pace," India bowling coach said.

