India captain Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, decides to bat first against Sri Lanka

Dubai [UAE], October 9 : India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat first against Sri Lanka in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Dubai on Wednesday.

"We gonna bat first, so far we haven't batted first so thought we will have a bat and put a decent total on the board. Feeling better (talking about her neck injury), if we play better cricket maybe I will feel more better. Asia Cup we played good cricket, one odd day (talking about the final where India lose to Sri Lanka) they played good cricket. We are going with the same eleven we played in the same game," said Harmanpreet after the toss.

Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu implied on playing fearless cricket on Dubai International Stadium.

"We stick with our plans and hope to play our best cricket today. We have to play fearless cricket and taking the smart option is very important. Powerplay is really important and after that we have to rotate strike. We have one change, Ama Kanchana back in the side for Hasini Perera," the Sri Lankan captain said.

Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Ama Kanchana, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Sajeevan Sajana, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh.

