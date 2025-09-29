India Celebrate Asia Cup 2025 Win Without Trophy in Dubai; Suryakumar Yadav Recreates Rohit Sharma’s Iconic Walk (Watch Video)

India National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Match Trophy Update: India beat Pakistan by five wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday but refused to accept the winners’ trophy from Asian Cricket Council chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also heads the Pakistan Cricket Board and serves as the country’s interior minister. The post-match presentation was delayed for more than an hour. Naqvi was expected to hand the trophy to India and the runner-up medals to Pakistan. Instead, Bangladesh’s Aminul Islam gave the medals to Pakistan players. Naqvi only presented the runners-up cheque to Pakistan captain Salman Agha.

Kuldeep Yadav, Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma received their individual awards from other dignitaries. Broadcaster Simon Doull later confirmed that India would not collect the trophy or medals. "I have been informed by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) that the Indian cricket team will not be collecting their awards tonight," he said at the ceremony. "So that does conclude the post-match presentation."

According to the e reports, the trophy was taken off the stage without being presented. The Indian players later climbed the podium themselves, with confetti falling and the victory anthem playing. They posed with the champions’ banner and celebrated with fans but did not touch the silverware. Captain Suryakumar Yadav also recreated Rohit Sharma’s famous walk from the 2024 T20 World Cup celebration. The squad applauded and joined him in marking the victory.

Watch Video Here:

Suryakumar Yadav recreates Rohit Sharma's iconic 2024 T20 World Cup celebration after Asia Cup win.

Reports before the final had suggested India would reject the trophy from Naqvi. The tensions had been visible throughout the tournament. The Indian team avoided handshakes with Pakistan players in earlier games. At the toss, Suryakumar Yadav did not greet Salman Agha. Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh also skipped handshakes after the final.

The trophy was reportedly removed from the podium, and it remains unclear whether the Indian team will receive it at a later date.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav described the situation as unprecedented. "I think this is one thing which I have never seen since I started playing cricket, started following cricket, that a champion team is denied a trophy, that too a hard earned one," Suryakumar said at the press conference after the ceremony. "I feel we deserved it. I can't say anything more, I've summed it up really well. If you tell me about trophies, my trophies are sitting in the dressing room, all the 14 guys with me, the support staff, those are the real trophies throughout this journey in the Asia Cup."

Suryakumar Yadav on not getting the Asia Cup trophy



"I've never seen this before — the winning team not receiving the trophy. But for me, the real reward is our players, support staff, and everyone who contributed. What matters is that everywhere it says: Indian Team, Asia…

Suryakumar Yadav's X (formerly Twitter Post)