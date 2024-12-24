India Clinches ODI Series with Convincing 115-Run Win Over West Indies (Watch Video)

India defeated the West Indies by 115 runs in the second ODI on Tuesday to take a 2-0 lead in the series with one match remaining. Chasing a target of 359, the West Indies fought hard but fell short as India’s strong batting and disciplined bowling proved too much to handle.

Comprehensive Victory ✅#TeamIndia complete a 115 runs win over the West Indies Women in the second #INDvWI ODI and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series 👍 👍



— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 24, 2024

India's innings were anchored by openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal, who shared a 110-run partnership. Mandhana scored 53 before being run out while Rawal made 76 off 86 balls before being dismissed. Harleen Deol followed with her maiden ODI century, scoring 100 runs off 108 balls. Jemimah Rodrigues also contributed 52 runs, while Harmanpreet Kaur made 22. India finished their innings at 358/5 in 50 overs, with Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma remaining not out at 13* and 45* respectively.

The West Indies struggled in all departments. Their fielding was sloppy, and they conceded 20 wides. Despite Hayley Matthews’ brilliant 106, her 7th ODI century, the visitors’ batting faltered as wickets fell. Matthews was briefly supported by Shemaine Campbelle, who made 38, but they could not keep up with the required run rate.

India's bowlers were clinical. Priya Mishra took 3 wickets, while Deepti Sharma, Pratika Rawal, and Titas Sadhu claimed two each. Renuka Singh removed the dangerous Deandra Dottin for 10. The West Indies were dismissed for 243 in 46.2 overs, giving India a comfortable victory.

With the series already secured, India will aim to complete the sweep in the final match.