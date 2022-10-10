India Deaf Cricket Team lifts DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India Deaf Cricket Team was the only undefeated team in the tournament where India came up with a spirited show with both ball and bat as Men in Blue successfully posted the target of 141 runs and maintained their excellent track record by defeating South Africa by 39 runs in the final match and secured the DICC T20 Champions Trophy at Malek stadium, Ajman, UAE.

Virender Singh's perfect knock gave India the record-equalling win. Chasing a target of 141 runs, South Africa were bundled out for 101 runs. Earlier put to bat first, India posted 140 runs in the stipulated 20 overs with the loss of 4 wickets.

Virendra Singh (50 not out) was the top scorer with Indrajeet Yadav (40) scoring scintillating to help India post 140 runs for 4 wickets.

South Africa players, S Poonsamy and A McGee produced a fine bowling show to beat the hosts by four wickets in the Final match at Malek stadium, Ajman, UAE on Sunday.

On another side, after India successfully sorted out their batting, with their top order, India took 10 wickets. South Africa deaf player R du Plessis (23) hits the highest score for his team.On winning DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022 tournament. Roma Balwani, CEO Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) said, "It was a very special tournament as team IDCA was playing their maiden international tournament post the pandemic, after the last tournament held in 2018 hosted in India. This tournament required immense leadership by the skipper, ably aided by the coaches M.P Singh, Dev Dutt. The resilience & tenacity demonstrated by the entire team to win all the robin rounds and the semi-final to emerge a winner today is commendable. Kudos to team India Deaf cricket "

Sumit Jain, President Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) said, "We thank the DICC managing committee headed by Chairman Stefan Pichowski for efficiently arranging DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022 tournament in Ajman, UAE from October 1 to 9 2022 and are thankful to our coaches and our skipper Virendra Singh who has performed to win us this prestigious trophy."

India playing 11: Virendra Singh, Akash Singh, Deepak Kumar, Indarjeet Yadav, Jitender Tyagi, Kuldeep Singh, Manjeet Kumar, Rohit Saini, Sai Akash, Shiv Narayan Sharma, Vivek, Yashwanth, Indranil Sadhukhan, Muhammad Sohair, Prithviraj Shetty and Umar.South Africa playing 11: Colin Venter, A Mcgee, A Van Rooyan, C Van Der Berg, E Minaar, O Seemise, R Du Plessis, R Kumalo, R Limbach, S Poonsamy, Sde Jager, D Dube, D Rossouw, G Harries and G Kroese.

( With inputs from ANI )

