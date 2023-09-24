India demolish Australia in 2nd ODI, clinch three-match series by 2-0

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 24 : India outplayed Australia with both bat and ball to clinch the three-match ODI series 2-0 after winning the second match by 99 runs through The Duckworth–Lewis–Stern (DLS) method at the Holkar Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Australia were bundled out at 217 in 28.2 overs. Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin took three wickets each. Prasidh Krishna picked up two while Mohammed Shami got one wicket.

Chasing the biggest target of 400, Australia lost their two wickets very early in the innings in the second over. Prasidh dismissed Matthew Short and Steve Smith in two consecutive balls. Smith continued to disappoint as got out on a golden duck.

Despite losing their two main batters at the start of the innings, Australia opted for an aggressive play. In the ninth over, Australia were at 56/2 before rain stopped the play in 9th over for one hour.

Resuming the batting, Australia had the newly set target of 317 in 33 overs.

David Warner and David Warner were trying to follow the required run rate. But Ashwin quickly cleared up Marnus Labuschagne at 27 of 31 balls in the 12.5 overs.

Warner brought his fifty in the 14th over but failed to bat longer as he became the target of Ashwin’s spin in the 14.1 over. Warner scored 53 off 39 balls. Ashwin in the same over cleared up Josh Inglis.

Australia were unable to save their wickets in front of India’s spin bowling attack. This time Jadeja dismissed Alex Carey in the 18.2 over.

Cameron Green also gave his wicket in a run-out in the 20th over.

India did not give a single chance to Australia for the comeback. Jadeja picked up his second wicket, dismissing Adam Zampa in 20.4 over.

Sean Abbott played a counter-attacking knock. He started to attack Indian bowlers by taking boundaries in every over. However, his innings were not enough as India bundled out Australia in 28.2 overs.

Centuries by Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and late fireworks by Suryakumar Yadav in death overs helped India reached 399/5 in 50 overs, their highest against Australia in a 50-over match, during the second ODI of three-match series at Mohali on Sunday.

Put to bat first by Australia, India lost Ruturaj Gaikwad (8) to Josh Hazlewood after he was caught behind by Alex Carey. India was 16/1 in 3.4 overs.

Following this, opener Shubman Gill along with Shreyas Iyer started to rebuild the innings. Iyer seemed to find gaps at will and hit boundaries easily, helping India reach the 50-run mark in 7.3 overs. Gill-Iyer brought up their 50-run stand in just 29 balls. At the end of the first powerplay, India was 80/1 in 10 overs.

India raced to 100-run mark in 12.5 overs.

Gill reached his half-century in 37 balls, with two balls and two sixes. The batting by the duo was such that they brought up their 100-run stand in just 65 balls.

Iyer reached his fifty in 41 balls, with seven fours and a six.150-run was up for India in 19.3 overs.

There was no stopping this duo as they brought up their 150-run partnership in 107 balls and the team's 200-run mark in 28.3 overs.

Iyer reached his third ODI ton in 86 balls, with 10 fours and three sixes.

The 200-run partnership between the duo broke when Sean Abbott removed Iyer for 105 in 90 balls with 11 fours and three sixes after he was caught by Matt Short at deep midwicket. India was 216/2 in 30.5 overs.

Green took the wicket of Gill for 104 off 97 balls after the batter was caught behind by Alex Carey. India was 243/3 in 34.5 overs. India brought their 250-runs in 35.1 overs.

Skipper KL and Ishan Kishan motored along, taking India to the 300-run mark in 40.1 overs.KL reached his half-century in 35 balls, with three fours and three sixes, including one that went out of the park.

Kishan was dismissed for 31 off 18 balls with two fours and two sixes by Adam Zampa, India was 302/4 in 40.2 overs.

Suryakumar came next and immediately set the stadium alight, smashing Green for four successive sixes in the 44th over.

India reached the 350-run mark in 45.3 overs.

After getting some heavy beating by Suryakumar, Green finally got some consolation in the form of KL's wicket, dismissing him for 52 off 38 balls. India was 355/5 in 46 overs.

Surya reached his second successive ODI fifty in 24 balls, with three fours and five sixes. He seemed to be cracking the ODI code with this innings, slipping into his role as a death-over accelerator effortlessly.

Suryakumar's late fireworks helped India reach 399/5 in their 50 overs, with Suryakumar (72* in 37 balls, with six fours and six sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (13* in 9 balls) unbeaten.

Green was the pick of the bowlers for Australia, taking two wickets but going for 103 runs. Hazlewood, Zampa and Abbott got one wicket each.

