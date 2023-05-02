India dethrone Australia as no. 1 Test team in latest ICC rankings

Rohit Sharma’s Team India have been crowned the new No. 1 side in ICC Men’s Test Rankings, with the team leapfrogging over Australia in the annual rankings update. Pat Cummins-led Australia’s reign at the top of the men’s Test Rankings comes to an end after 15 months with India going past the Aussies ahead of next month’s ICC World Test Championship 2023 final.

The Pat Cummins side has risen to the top ranking, dethroning India after their 4-0 win against England in the Ashes series. India had slipped from the top spot after losing their Test series against South Africa, away from home, which marked the end of the captaincy era for Virat Kohli."The annual rankings consider all series completed since May 2020, with series completed before May 2022 weighted at 50 percent and all subsequent series weighted at 100 percent," ICC said in their release on Tuesday.