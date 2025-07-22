India, England players enjoy big moves in latest ICC Women's Players Rankings

Dubai [UAE], July 22 : India all-rounder Deepti Sharma was one of the biggest movers in the latest women's players rankings issued by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday.

With the ongoing three-match ODI series between India and England currently tied at 1-1, players from both teams have enjoyed success in the rankings charts. Deepti notched an unbeaten 62 in the first ODI, which helped India gun down England's 259-run target.

She topped it up with an unbeaten 30 in the second ODI, which came at a losing cause, which helped her climb 10 spots to No.23 in the ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings. England's Sophia Dunkley, who slammed 83 off 92 balls in the series opener, jumped 24 places to number 52 in the batting rankings.

Alice Davidson-Richards, who produced a solid 53, moved 40 spots up to 118. India's stylish opener Smriti Mandhana maintained her position at the summit after returning with scores of 28 and 42 in the first two matches and maintaining her rating of 727.

In the Women's ODI Bowling rankings, Sophie Ecclestone solidified her position at the top. She scalped four wickets in the series, including a Player of the Match figure of 3/27 in the second ODI. Ecclestone's rating jumped from 747 to 776, further extending her lead over the Australian duo of Ashleigh Gardner (724) and Megan Schutt (696).

As of now, finger spinners have dominated the series so far, with England's Charlie Dean and India's Sneh Rana picking up three wickets each. Dean stormed into the top 10, jumping two places to No.9 with a career-best rating of 625, while Rana jumped 12 spots to settle for No.21, also registering a personal best rating of 515.

In the ICC Women's All-rounder rankings, Dean moved joint 14th alongside Australia's Ellyse Perry. Ecclestone's rapid unbeaten 23 off 19 balls in the first ODI, combined with her four wickets in the series, helped her climb three spots to 18th.

In the ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings, Ireland players enjoyed success following their win over Zimbabwe in the series opener of the three-match affair. Captain Gaby Lewis moved five spots to No.18 in the ICC Women's T20I Batting Rankings. She scored a 49-ball 67 in Ireland's successful chase of 118.

In the T20I Bowling list, Arlene Kelly (2/10) and Cara Murray (3/19) played an instrumental role in restricting Zimbabwe to 117/9. Kelly moved up two places to 23rd, while Murray rose four spots to 48th.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor