India, England players wear black armbands to pay tribute to David 'Syd' Lawrence

Leeds [UK] June 22 : Indian and England players wore black armbands on Day 3 of the first test at Leeds, to pay their respect to former England cricketer and club president of Gloucestershire David 'Syd' Lawrence, who passed away at the age of 61 on Sunday.

In a post on X, BCCI said, "Both teams are wearing black armbands to pay their respects to former England Cricketer, David 'Syd' Lawrence, who has sadly passed away. There was a moment's applause before start of play on Day 3."

A statement from the club said, "Gloucestershire Cricket is deeply saddened to announce the passing of our Club President, David 'Syd' Lawrence MBE, at the age of 61. In his final year, Syd faced Motor Neurone Disease with the same courage and determination that defined his cricketing life. The cricket world rallied behind him, with fundraising efforts led by the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA), a charity endorsed by both Syd and his family, and supported by the wider cricketing community."

Fundraising efforts culminated in Pink 4 Syd, a special evening where the Club honoured Syd with a pink kit and raised vital funds for MNDA during Gloucestershire Men v Hampshire Hawks in the T20 Blast on June 20.

Born in Gloucester on 28 January 1964, David Valentine Lawrence made his debut for Gloucestershire at just 17. Over a 16-year career, he became a Club icon - known for his thunderous run-up, fearless fast bowling, and ever-present energy.

He formed a formidable new-ball partnership with West Indies great Courtney Walsh and delivered countless memorable performances. He played 170 first-class matches for Gloucestershire, taking 477 wickets at 31.27, including a best of 7 for 47 against Warwickshire.

In one-day cricket, he claimed 148 wickets in 110 appearances, with a standout 6 for 20 against a Combined Universities XI in 1991 - the third best return in Gloucestershire's 50-over history.

In 1990, Lawrence took a memorable hat-trick against Nottinghamshire in a fiery spell that saw him finish with 5 for 51.

His county success earned him England honours. In 1988, he became the first British-born black man to play Test cricket for England, making his debut at Lord's against Sri Lanka. He played five Tests between 1988 and 1992, taking 18 wickets, including a famous five-wicket haul against the West Indies at The Oval in 1991 - in the same innings, he dismissed the great Viv Richards.

He also made one ODI appearance, recording remarkable figures of 4 for 67, which remain the best bowling figures by a player who only played a single One Day International.

A devastating knee injury in 1992 ended his international career prematurely, but Syd's life off the field was just as remarkable. He went on to become a nightclub owner, a competitive bodybuilder, and a leading advocate for inclusion and diversity in cricket.

