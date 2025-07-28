India equal own record for most individual centuries in a Test series as Sundar scores 11th ton of the tour

Manchester [UK], July 28 : India's batting brilliance in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy continued to reach new heights as Washington Sundar's maiden Test hundred in the drawn fourth Test at Manchester took the team's tally of individual centuries in the series to 11, equalling their all-time record set against West Indies at home in 1978-79.

This has been a series where India's batters have stood up in challenging conditions away from home. From experienced stars to young guns, everyone has contributed to what has been one of the most prolific run-scoring phases in India's Test history.

It all began in Leeds, where despite losing the opening Test, India showcased their batting might with five individual hundreds in the match. Young Yashasvi Jaiswal made a composed 101, and captain Shubman Gill, who registered his first ton of the series with a majestic 147. Vice-captain Rishabh Pant dazzled with 134 in the first innings and followed it up with another hundred, 118 in the second innings. KL Rahul, too, stamped his authority with a fluent 137.

The second Test in Birmingham belonged entirely to Shubman Gill, who batted like a man on a mission. He hammered 269 in the first innings and followed it up with 161 in the second, as India roared back to level the series 1-1.

In the third Test at Lord's, it was KL Rahul once again showing his class with a gritty 100, but India fell short and slipped behind in the series 2-1.

Then came the Manchester Test, where India's resilience was seen. Gill brought up his fourth century of the series, scoring 103 under pressure. In the final Day of the Test match, Ravindra Jadeja, smashed an unbeaten 107, and Washington Sundar, calmly brought up his maiden century with 101 not out. The duo's unbroken 203-run stand helped India save the match and keep the series alive going into the final Test.

With the series now poised at 2-1 in England's favour, all eyes turn to The Oval, where the fifth and final Test begins on Thursday. Given the form India's batters are in, it will not be surprising if the century count goes past 11, setting a new record and perhaps even levelling the series in the process.

