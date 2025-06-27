India eye first-ever T20I series win against England Women

London [UK], June 27 : India will look to register their maiden bilateral T20I series win against England as both teams will lock horns with each other in a five-match series from Saturday, June 28.

Trent Bridge will host the opener of the ENG-W vs IND-W T20 2025 series. The subsequent matches will be held at Bristol, The Oval, Old Trafford and Edgbaston, as per the Olympics.com.

All matches in the England vs India 2025 women's T20 cricket series will be available to watch on live streaming and telecast in India.

This will be India women's first T20 outing of the year. They currently sit third in the ICC women's T20I rankings, just behind England.

England dominate the head-to-head records with 22 wins from 30 matches, while India have managed eight victories.

The last time the two teams met in a T20 series, England edged India 2-1 at the Wankhede Stadium in 2023. India have never won a bilateral T20 series against England, though their first-ever T20 victory came against the same opponents in 2006 in a one-off match.

Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to captain the Indian cricket team with experienced campaigners Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Thakur and Deepti Sharma also in the squad.

Shafali Verma returns to the squad after a successful Women's Premier League (WPL) season, where she amassed 304 runs at a strike rate of 152.76.

The series will also mark maiden T20I call-ups for Kranti Gaud, Nallapureddy Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay and all-rounder Sayali Satghare.

England, led by Nat Sciver-Brunt, come into the series high on confidence after a 3-0 sweep over the West Indies. Star spinner Sophie Ecclestone returns to bolster their attack.

The series will also serve as a crucial build-up for India's T20 World Cup preparations, with England set to host the event next year.

England vs India women's T20 2025 schedule:

June 28, Saturday: ENG-W vs IND-W 1st T20 - 7:00 PM.

July 1, Tuesday: ENG-W vs IND-W 2nd T20 - 11:00 PM.

July 4, Friday: ENG-W vs IND-W 3rd T20 - 11:05 PM.

July 9, Wednesday: ENG-W vs IND-W 4th T20 - 11:00 PM.

July 12, Saturday: ENG-W vs IND-W 5th T20 - 11:05 PM.

Squads:

Indian Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare

England Women: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont (wk), Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones (wk), Paige Scholfield, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Issy Wong.

