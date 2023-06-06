India faces skipper Rohit Sharma's injury scare ahead of WTC 2023 final

London [UK], June 6 : The Indian Test team may be on the verge of facing an injury scare ahead of the World Test Championship 2023 final against Australia as the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's left thumb was covered in a bandage.

In the optional practice session Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur did not turn up for practice.

While, Rohit Sharma, KS Bharat, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Umesh Yadav turned up for practice. During nets batting practice on the eve of the WTC 2023 final, Rohit was hit on the left thumb and he got a bandage done. He immediately did not stop to practice after the incident but eventually, he did. Later on, the 35-year-old batter took the bandage off.

The WTC 2023 final will begin at 3 pm IST from June 7 till June 11 at the Oval, London, a reserve day is also in place if the weather intervenes to spoil the sport.

India's squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Suryakumar Yadav, Mukesh Kumar and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been named as stand-by players for the high-stakes match.

Australia squad for WTC final: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David WarnerStandby players: Mitch Marsh, and Matthew Renshaw.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor