India field same playing XI as skipper Rohit wins toss, opts to field against Bangladesh in 2nd Test

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 27 : Under overcast conditions, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl in the second Test against Bangladesh on Friday at Kanpur.

In the two-match Test series, India raced to a 1-0 lead following their remarkable 280-run victory in Chennai. Bangladesh will look to bounce back and end the series on level terms. Skipper Rohit will look to maintain or even better the 75 per cent success rate of India at home in Test cricket.

After winning the toss, India captain Rohit Sharma said, "We are going to bowl first. The pitch seems a bit soft, so we have to make early inroads, and we want our three seamers to make use of it. We didn't start well with the bat in the first game, but we found a way to score, and the bowlers did the job. I expect no different here, we will be challenged, but we have the experience. Same team."

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said during the time of the toss, "Happy to bat first, we wanted to bat anyway. As a batter, if we get a start, we have to score well. Hope our batters can score big today. It looks like a good wicket to bat on. New ball batting will be key though. Two changes. Nahid and Taskin aren't playing. Taijul and Khaled are in."

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed.

