'India Hamare Baap The..': Pakistani Fan Abuses Men in Green After Loss to India in Asia Cup 2025 Final (Watch)

Pakistani fans flooded the internet after India triumphed over Pakistan on Sunday, in the Asia Cup final at Dubai Stadium. Men in Blue crushed the Salman Agha-led team by five wickets. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side, which remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, won with two balls to spare.

Pakistani fans come out on the internet, blasting their team for poor performance against the Men in Blue in the Asia Cup 2025, pointing out loopholes. But this Pakistani national abuses his team in a viral video shared on social media.

In a viral video, an unidentified Pakistani fan with a national flag around his neck shows frustration after his team's loss to India, saying, "Humari puri Pakistan jaye na, Hum India Se Nahi Jeet Sakte, Hamari Auqaat Nahi Hai, India Hamare Baap The, Aur Baap Rahenge." ("Even if our entire Pakistan goes, we cannot defeat India; we are not capable. India is our father, and will remain our father.") India won its second Asia Cup title in the T20 format.

"Hum India Se Nahi Jeet Sakte, Hamari Auqaat Nahi Hai, India Hamare Baap The, Aur Baap Rahenge... India Ke Joote Ke Barabar Nahi Hain Hum..."



A Pakistani national's reaction to India’s win against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final.



Worth listening to, but WARNING! Abusive… pic.twitter.com/oA3sucuOc6 — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) September 29, 2025

India bowled out Pakistan for 146 and then chased down the target of 147 with two balls remaining. Furthermore, in the viral video, he said, "Humari nasal to nasal jaye fir bhi hum nahi jeet sakte India se.." He further stated how much we will cry...we are not happy with anything in Pakistan." ("Even if our generations go by, we still cannot defeat India.")

Abusing further in the video, he attacks Pak batsman Hussain Talat for dropping Sanju Samson’s easy catch. He said, "India Ke Joote Ke Barabar Nahi Hain Hum...India I love you." Talat dropped an easy catch from Sanju Samson. Sanju stepped back to play a pull shot off a short ball from Abrar Ahmed, but the ball hit the top of his bat. Hussain Talat, standing at deep mid-wicket, grabbed the catch with both hands but dropped it.

The furious fan further in the video concluded saying, "Tumlog sahi ho humse haath nahi milaye, warna tumko bhi panauti lag jati." ("You did the right thing by not shaking hands with us, otherwise you would have been struck by bad luck too.").