"India have an edge in one department, experience": Former cricketer Surinder Khanna on T20 WC final

New Delhi [India], June 29 : Former India cricketer Surinder Khanna believes that the experience of playing in big matches will be one factor that could give an edge to the Rohit Sharma-led side in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa.

Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid will play their third ICC tournament final in almost a year. On two occasions, the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup, Australia spoiled the party for the Men in Blue in the final.

With India aiming to turn the tides around and end their World Cup trophy hiatus, Surinder believes that the experience of playing in big games could give them an advantage over the Proteas.

"India have an edge in one department which is experience. They played the final in the ODI World Cup, so our players have the experience of playing big games," Surinder told ANI.

From New York to Barbados, India and South Africa have stormed into the final of the marquee event, unbeaten. After a collective performance in the group stage, Rohit has been a key figure in the success of the Indian team.

Against Australia and England, Rohit provided a fiery start against world-class bowling line-ups. Rohit smacked the Baggy Green bowlers all around the park and raced to 92 off just 41 deliveries.

In the semi-final against the defending champions, England, Rohit slammed 57 off 39 deliveries, which played a key part in their 68-run win.

"We are well-equipped and the captain is firing from the front, Rohit Sharma. He has batted well in conditions that were not too good. He is leading from the front and in the middle order Surya and Hardik are there," he added.

Coming to the final, India won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown on Saturday.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

