Gautam Gambhir Reveals Conversation With Senior Players on Winning Sydney Test (Watch Video)

Sydney [Australia], January 2: India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Thursday said that there has been only one conversation between him and the senior players of the side and that is about how to win the Sydney Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Australia clinched an 184-run victory over India in the Melbourne Test and took a 2-1 lead in the series, also ending India's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord's early next year.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Gambhir said that everything is under control in the squad. he added that if the batting and bowling hadn't done well, the result of the series would have been worse. "Everything is under control. If our batting and bowling hadn't done well, we wouldn't have been 2-1 in the series. We could've been in a worse situation. I don't think there's something worrisome," Gambhir said.



The head coach was asked if he could talk about the conversation that took place between him and the senior players of the squad such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Shama, to which Gambhir said that there had been one conversation and that was about how to win the Sydney.



He added that they all know how important the final Test match of the BGT is. "There has been only one conversation and that is how to win the next Test match. Apart from this, no other conversation took place. We all know how important the next Test match is," he added.

India will take on Australia in the final match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3.

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Tanush Kotian, Dhruv Jurel, Harshit Rana.

