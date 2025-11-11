India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Seeks Blessings at Kalighat Temple Ahead Ahead of IND vs SA 1st Test (VIDEO)

India Men’s Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team: Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir visited Kalighat Temple in Kolkata ahead of the first Test against South Africa. Gambhir offered prayers to Goddess Kali seeking strength and success for the national team. Fans and devotees gathered at the temple to catch a glimpse of the former India opener.

India will take on the newly crowned world Test champions in a two-match series starting November 14. The team began their home season with a 2-0 win over the West Indies. South Africa, however, is expected to present a tougher challenge. The hosts will need to perform at their best to secure a victory.

Earlier, the unofficial two-Test series between India A and South Africa A ended in a 1-1 draw. India A won the first match, while South Africa A chased 417 runs in the second to level the series.

India Squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc/wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep.