"India in a good position": Varun Aaron hails pace trio, praises Jaiswal's aggressive intent

London [UK], August 2 : After a gripping Day 2 in the fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at The Oval, former India pacer Varun Aaron shared his thoughts on India's spirited performance, particularly lauding the efforts of the pace attack and Yashasvi Jaiswal's attacking knock.

Reflecting on the day's play, JioHotstar expert Aaron said, "I think India are in a good position. The wicket of Sai Sudharsan could have been avoided, but it was a great delivery there wasn't much he could have done."

Sudharsan, who looked composed early on, was dismissed LBW by England pacer Gus Atkinson for 11.

For Aaron, the standout performers were clear.

"For me, the story of the day was the bowling spells from Siraj (Mohammed) and Prasidh Krishna. They bowled with real heart. Even Akash Deep did a solid holding job," he noted.

Siraj and Krishna ended with four wickets apiece, Siraj taking 4/86, and Krishna returning with an impressive 4/62. Akash Deep chipped in with 1/80.

England began with an all-out assault, reaching 92 without loss in just 12.4 overs in their first innings, but the visitors struck back hard, bundling out the hosts for 247.

Aaron also appreciated the calm leadership of skipper Shubman Gill, "England started aggressively in the morning almost shock-and-awe but the Indian bowlers held their nerve. Shubman Gill, as captain, stayed calm, didn't go defensive too early, and ensured England's lead didn't cross 30, which was crucial."

With the bat, India responded positively. Yashasvi Jaiswal led the charge with a brisk unbeaten 51 off 49 balls, peppered with seven boundaries and a couple of sixes, and he will be keen to carry on this momentum on Day 3 as well.

Aaron acknowledged the risk in Jaiswal's approach but credited his intent, "Jaiswal's innings looked risky at times and he had a few chances, but his aggressive intent was important. We've seen India struggle with run rate in this series so someone needed to keep the scoreboard ticking. India now find themselves 50 runs ahead, which is a good position."

With three days of cricket left, India will look to build on this momentum and end the series on a high.

Coming to the match, India was put to the field first by England and bundled out for 224. Karun Nair (57 in 109 balls, with eight fours) and Washington Sundar (26 in 55 balls, with three fours) put up a half-century partnership for the seventh wicket, which was the most notable contribution. Gus Atkinson (5/33) and Josh Tongue (3/57) were the top bowlers for England.

In England's first innings, Crawley (64 in 57 balls, with 14 fours) and Ben Duckett (43 in 38 balls, with five fours and two sixes) put on a 92-run stand. After both openers were dismissed at the score of 129 runs, there was a batting collapse triggered by Krishna (4/62) and Siraj (4/83). Harry Brook (53 in 64 balls, with five fours and a six) did score a half-century, but could not prevent England from getting dismissed for just 247 runs, giving England a slender 23-run lead.

At the end of the day's play, India was 75/2, with Jaiswal (51*) and night-watchman Akash Deep (4*) unbeaten. They lead by 52 runs.

