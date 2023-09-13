"India is clearly the favourites": Former Sri Lanka cricketer Farveez Maharoof on World Cup contenders

Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 13 : Former Sri Lankan batter Farveez Maharoof picked India as favourites for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup which is set to begin on October 5.

In 2011 when the World Cup was held in India, Sri Lanka managed to reach the final of the tournament but ended up falling marginally short at the end. This time similar circumstances have started to unfold but Mahroof feels that Sri Lanka will walk in as a dark horse rather than favourites. He also pointed out the four teams that will make their place in the knockout stage.

"Sri Lanka can be a serious threat to other teams because on the day Sri Lanka can be a dangerous team. Sri Lanka will go in as a dark horse they could surprise a few teams. But for me, India is clearly the favourite with the home advantage and the players that they have. Teams like England teams like Australia the depth they have, the players who play in the IPL, they know the conditions bit for the fourth spot everybody fights for it," Mahroof said while speaking to ANI.

Mahroof further went on to name Hardik Pandya as the player who he feels can turn the tides in favour of the Indian team. He pointed out the qualities that make Pandya a game-changing asset for the Indian team.

"I think Indians are blessed with talent. If you ask me one player it's hard to say. But I feel the campaign for World Cup Hardik Pandya is going to be crucial. He is batting at number 6 he is batting so well he has adapted to the situation when he is attacking. His bowling fitness is something I like to keep a close eye on because he is injury-prone but if he stays fit and he plays all the games for India I think he will bring that balance at number 6 being the bowler who could give you 5 to 7 overs and the way the bat he does if I had to pinpoint one player it will be Hardik Pandya," Mahroof added.

Sri Lanka will be in action in a do-or-die clash against Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super Four clash on Thursday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor