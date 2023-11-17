"India is looking smashing at the moment": Sourav Ganguly raves about 'Men In Blue' ahead of WC final

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 17 : Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly lauded Rohit Sharma's 'Men in Blue' ahead of the final of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Speaking to media persons after the second semi-final between South Africa and Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president praised Team India saying they are 'looking smashing'.

Ganguly also wished them luck before the final.

He added that if the 'Men in Blue' continue to play in the same vein as they did in the league phase of the tournament and the semifinal, they will be hard to stop.

Asked about the five-time world champions Australia, he said that they are a great team as well.

"India is looking smashing at the moment. I wish them all the best for Ahmedabad. India have played very well in the tournament and just one match and Australia stand between them and the World Cup trophy. If India continue to play like how they have performed in the tournament so far, then it will be tough to stop them. It will be a good match as Australia have a good team as well," Ganguly said.

Coming into the final-four clash against New Zealand unbeaten, Team India survived some anxious moments to eventually coast to a win over the Kiwis.

Riding on the world-record 50th ODI century by Virat Kohli, a second successive century this World Cup by Shreyas Iyer, and Mohammed Shami's 7-wicket haul, India handed the Kiwis, their nemesis in the 2019 semi-final, a 70-run defeat to secure their passage to the final.

At the Eden on Thursday, swashbuckling opener Travis Head led Australia to a three-wicket win over South Africa in the second semi-final to make Sunday's final.

