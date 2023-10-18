"India is looking very good": Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly while inaugurating Puja Pandal in Howrah

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], October 18 : Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly inaugurated a Puja Pandal in Howrah on Wednesday and said that the Men in Blue are looking very good in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023.

After inaugurating the puja pandal, the former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president wished everyone the best wishes for the festive season and asked everyone to stay safe during the puja.

"Puja has started and I sent my best wishes to everyone and hope everyone stays safe and enjoys puja," Sourav Ganguly said.

When asked about India's form in the ODI World Cup 2023, Ganguly said that there are still a lot of matches left in the tournament. Following that, he heaped praise on the Men in Blue squad and said that they were currently doing well in the extravaganza tournament.

Ganguly was asked about which players have performed in the tournament till now, to which, he replied that all are doing well in the tournament.

"There are still a lot of matches left in the ODI World Cup but still India is looking very good. All the players are in very good form and are playing well in the tournament," Sourav Ganguly added.

Earlier, Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho inaugurated the Sreebhumi Durga Puja Pandal on Monday during his two-day visit to West Bengal.

The 2002 World Cup winner received a warm welcome from fans at the Puja pandal in the city. The legendary footballer also played football with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Sujit Bose.

Ronaldinho also offered prayers at the Sreebhumi Durga Puja Pandal on Monday after inaugurating it.

