India lose momentum after strong start, reach 149/3 at Tea in Manchester Test

Manchester [UK], July 23 : After a commanding start to the fourth Test in Manchester, India stumbled in the second session, losing both openers and skipper Shubman Gill in quick succession.

At Tea, the visitors are 149/3, with Sai Sudharsan on 26 alongside wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who is unbeaten on 3.

KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal had laid a solid foundation, pushing India close to the 100-run mark without much trouble but just as the partnership was blooming, Chris Woakes struck to remove Rahul for 46, breaking the 96-run opening stand.

Jaiswal, who looked fluent during his 58, soon followed as Liam Dawson got one to spin and catch was taken in the slip by Harry Brook.

The big blow came as captain Shubman Gill was trapped LBW by England skipper Ben Stokes for just 12, leaving India suddenly three down and searching for stability.

Earlier, England elected to field first, Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul started off reasonably well, getting themselves a boundary each within the first three overs.

Jaiswal, though, survived a catch attempt at slip in the first over as it fell short of the man at second slip.

Jaiswal had some struggles against Woakes, who beat him plenty of times, but he nonetheless persisted.KL also became the fifth batter to complete 1,000 runs in England from India, joining the elite company of Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

India survived the first hour against Woakes, Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse, at 42/0, with KL (21*) and Jaiswal (13*).

Both KL and Jaiswal continued their grind following drinks, with skipper Ben Stokes striking KL's pad in his first over, but the opener survived.

A cut carved by Jaiswal, piercing the gap between third slip and gully, brought India's fifty-run mark in 17.4 overs.

Towards the final few overs of the first session, Jaiswal became more aggressive, using some big hits against skipper Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, the heroes of England's Lord's triumph. India ended the session without a wicket lost.

Stokes won the fourth consecutive toss and opted to bowl against India in the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday. India, trailing by 1-2, needs to conjure a win to keep the series alive. A defeat would mark the beginning of captain Shubman Gill's era. On the other hand, England, who stood triumphant with a 22-run victory at Lord's, will look to take confidence from their past exploits and take an unassailable lead in the series.

Brief score: India 149/3 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 58, KL Rahul 46; Liam Dawson 1/21) vs England.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor