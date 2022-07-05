India lose two WTC points for slow overrate at Edgbaston

India have been docked two points and fined 40% of their match-fee for maintaining a slow overrate during their seven-wicket defeat to England in the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston. They were deemed to be two overs short of their target by match referee David Boon, who imposed the sanction on the team.This is India's third overrate transgression in this cycle that has led to docked points. They were docked two points in Nottingham and another point in Centurion, with the Edgbaston sanction taking their tally of deducted points to five.

The latest penalty also sees India slip to fourth spot in the World Test Championship standings, with Pakistan leapfrogging them to third spot. The runners-up in the first cycle of the WTC have a Points Percentage of 52.08, a shade behind Pakistan's 52.38. Australia and South Africa continue to lead the way with scores of 77.78 and 71.43 respectively.Incidentally, Australia missed making the final of the inaugural WTC Final because of an overrate offence in the Boxing Day Test of 2020 against India.Stand-in India captain Jasprit Bumrah pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

