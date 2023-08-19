India men's blind cricket team eyes winning start against Pakistan in IBSA World Games

Birmingham [UK], August 19 : An interesting clash is on the cards on Sunday as old rivals India (men's blind cricket team) and Pakistan (men's blind cricket team) meet in their opening match of the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games 2023 in Birmingham.

Blind cricket has been included in the World Games for the first time and India, Pakistan, Australia, England and Bangladesh will face each other in the 20-over format before the knockout stage begins.

India men's blind cricket team will meet Pakistan in their opening match on Sunday before they play against Australia on Monday.

Led by Ajay Kumar Reddy Illuri (B2 Category), the India men's team will be looking to open their campaign with a thumping win over Pakistan. The men's team has shown dominant prowess against Pakistan on grand stages in the last decade.

In the 2012 T20 World Cup, India defeated Pakistan in the finals to lift the coveted trophy while in the 2017 T20 World Cup, India once again exhibited their supremacy as they thrashed Pakistan by 9 wickets to win the tournament.

In the last two ODI World Cups (in 2014 and 2018), India have defeated Pakistan in the finals to win lift the title. As India again gears up to face Pakistan in a high-voltage clash in the IBSA World Games 2023 in Birmingham, all eyes will be on the Men in Blue.

The Indian women's blind cricket team, who arrived in Birmingham on Thursday will also play their opening match on Sunday. The Women In Blue will face Australia in their opening encounter before they meet England on Monday.

"It is a big moment for our girls to participate in the global sports competition in general and cricket in particular along with our boys. This prestigious event would certainly change their perspective and make them, become globally aligned to the happenings," Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) Chairman Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar said in a statement.

The men's semi-final is slated for August 25. while both men's and women's finals in the IBSA World Games 2023 will be played on August 26 at Edgbaston Cricket Ground.

India men’s cricket team squad for IBSA World Games 2023:

Basappa Waddagol - B1, Mohammed Jafar Iqbal - B1, Maharaja Sivasubramanian - B1, Omprakash Pal - B1, Nareshbhai Balubhai Tumda - B1, Nilesh Yadav - B1, Ajay Kumar Reddy Illuri - B2 (Captain), Venkateswara Rao Dunna - B2 (Vice-captain), Pankaj Bhue - B2, Rambir Singh - B2, Nakula Badanayak - B2, Irfan Diwan - B2, Prakasha Jayaramaiah - B3, Sunil Ramesh - B3, Deepak Malik - B3, Durga Rao Tompaki - B3, Dineshbhai Chamaydabhai Rathva - B3

India women’s cricket team squad for IBSA World Games 2023:

Varsha U - B1 (Captain), Valasanaini Ravanni - B1, Simu Das - B1, Padmini Tudu - B1, Killaka Sandhya - B1, Priya - B1, Gangavva Neelappa Harijan - B2, Sandra Davis Karimalikkal - B2, Basanti Hansda - B2, Prity Prasad - B2, Sushma Patel - B3, M. Satyavathi - B3, Phula Saren - B3 (Vice captain), Jhili Birua - B3, Ganga Sambhaji Kadam - B3, Deepika T.C - B3.

