India names 15-member squad for ODI series against Kiwi's; Pandya, Gaikwad misses out Gill to lead

New Delhi [India], January 3 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand starting January 11, with Shubman Gill to lead the side.

Shreyas Iyer has been named his deputy, with his availability subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI COE.

India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya misses out from the squad as the BCCI COE has not cleared him to bowl 10 overs in a match, and considering the ICC Men's T20 World Cup to follow next month, his workload is being managed, as per a BCCI media advisory.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who occupied the No. 4 spot in the ODI series against South Africa last year during Iyer's absence and went on to score his maiden century in the format, misses out on the squad.

Veteran batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be back in action for the side. Both players have been in incredible form in ODIs and will look to continue the dominance.

Opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has also been added to the squad, while India has opted for two wicket-keeping options, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant.

Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav are the three spinners in the side, while the pace attack comprises Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna and Arshdeep Singh.

Seam bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has also been added to the squad.

India's ODI squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC)*, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

