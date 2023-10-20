India-New Zealand biggest match, think we will win: IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal

Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 20 : After registering three consecutive wins Indian team will now take on New Zealand in their fourth match of the ICC World Cup 2023 here at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala.

The IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal who hails from Himachal Pradesh is excited about the match and backs Rohit Sharma led side to beat New Zealand.

"We had started the preparation of the World Cup a year before. Three matches have been organised till now here, but on October 22, the biggest match- between India and New Zealand will be played. The top teams of this tournament so far - India and New Zealand will face each other. I think India will win the match on October 22," said IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal while speaking to ANI.

India has played matches in three different venues so far Chennai, New Delhi and Ahmedabad with weather and conditions different from each other. And in Dharamsala, the weather is going to be the coldest and according to the IPL chairman, this will work to India's advantage.

"Indians are used to diversity. If you go to Chennai then you will experience sweat coming if you come here then you will put on a sweater. If you go to Kolkata then the weather is going to be different and if you go to Gujarat then the weather is going to be different. This is an advantage for us. The problem in adjusting should come for visiting teams. But definitely for New Zealand, this weather is similar to theirs. They also have a long window as they are playing two matches here. They will stay in Dharamsala and I think they will enjoy the weather here in Himachal," explained Arun Dhumal.

The former BCCI Treasurer was all praise for Indian bowlers and especially comeback man Jasprit Bumrah.

"I have not seen a better fast bowler than Bumrah in this World Cup. I think our bowling attack is one of the best in the world. The way Bumrah has made a comeback post injury I think that he has evolved as a better bowler. The way he is bowling I think is amazing. Siraj is bowling very well. Shami is an exceptional bowler. Our spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja are also bowling well. They have taken wickets at a crucial juncture. Against Pakistan, they bowled well and broke the partnership. In the game against Bangladesh, the same thing happened. Earlier we were thinking that our batting is good but our bowling is weak but the way they have bowled in Asia Cup and in this World Cup so far. The way our bowlers are bowling I think we have the upper edge and that is showing, " said Dhumal.

With both India and New Zealand remaining unbeaten in the tournament so far. Both teams will look to continue their winning streak.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor