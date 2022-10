India's preparatory campaign for the T20 World Cup suffered a major blow after their warm up game against the Kiwis was called off due to rain. This was the first warm-up match that was being played at the Gabba today. The warm-up game between Afghanistan and Pakistan had been called off earlier in the day at the same venue. India will now face arch-rivals Pakistan in their blockbuster opener of the T20 World Cup on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.