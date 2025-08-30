India off-spinner Jayant Yadav signs with Puducherry after getting NOC from Haryana

New Delhi [India], August 30 : India off-spinner Jayant Yadav has switched his allegiance to Puducherry for the upcoming domestic season after he received a no-objection certificate (NOC) from Haryana, the team he has played for since making his debut in 2011-12.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Jayant's move is fuelled by his desire to play all three formats. He wasn't the first choice in the white-ball formats since the 2023-24 season when Haryana were crowned as the Vijay Hazare Trophy champions. The team management has made its preference clear by opting to utilise spin all-rounders Nishant Sindhu and Rahul Tewatia over the 35-year-old.

Jayant concluded the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season with 28 wickets in eight matches. The quarter-final fixture against Mumbai was his last appearance for Haryana, during which he returned with three wickets and garnered 40 runs across two innings in a 152-run loss.

The 35-year-old possesses rich experience in his arsenal and has scythed 265 wickets in 90 first-class matches. He has made some vital contributions with the bat, hammering 2,924 first-class runs, laced with three centuries and 14 half-centuries, with a career-best of 211 against Karnataka in 2012-13.

During his rollicking 211-run display, he added 392 runs with Amit Mishra for the eighth wicket. Jayant will be one of the three professionals at Puducherry alongside Madhya Pradesh all-rounder Puneet Datey and Mumbai wicketkeeper Siddhant Adhatrao.

During his international stint with India, Jayant has made six Test appearances, with his most recent appearance coming against Sri Lanka in Mohali in 2022. He boasts 16 wickets at 29.06 and has 248 runs under his belt at an average of 31.00.

He has also played two ODIs, scalping a solitary wicket in those appearances. He made his debut against New Zealand in 2016 and pinned Corey Anderson in front of the stumps. Jayant returned to the format in January 2022 against South Africa but returned wicketless in his 10-over spell.

In the cash-rich Indian Premier League, his last appearance came for the Gujarat Titans in 2023, and he has previously played for the Delhi Daredevils and the Mumbai Indians.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor