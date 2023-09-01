India offspinner Jayant Yadav signs with Middlesex on short-term deal 

London [UK], September 1 : India offspinner Jayant Yadav has signed a short-term deal with Middlesex Cricket for the last four County Championship matches of the season.

"Middlesex Cricket is delighted to announce that Indian Test spinner, Jayant Yadav, has signed for the Club for the last four County Championship matches of the season," Middlesex announced in an official statement on Friday.

"The Delhi-born right-arm off-spinner will join Middlesex later this week and be available to play in the first of those four crucial encounters, when we take on Essex at Chelmsford next week, and then in the three-remaining red-ball games of the season," it further added.

Yadav, 33, has played six Test matches for his country, taking sixteen wickets in the process, at an average of 29.06, with best bowling of 4 for 49. With the bat he has the highest Test score of 104, averaging 31 with the bat in 9 Test innings.

In his First-Class career, he has played 75 games, picking up an impressive 205 wickets, with best bowling figures of 7 for 58 and he has hit three First-Class hundreds.

Last year he made two appearances for Warwickshire in the County Championship after the Birmingham-based side secured his services for their end-of-season run-in. He played against Somerset at Edgbaston, taking three wickets in the match, and then against Gloucestershire in Bristol, where he took 5 for 90 in the first innings and then 4 for 47 in the second to finish with match figures of 9 for 137.

On securing Yadav for the final month of the season, Middlesex’s Director of Cricket, Alan Coleman said, "With Pieter Malan returning home to South Africa we wanted to bolster the squad with another quality signing ahead of four crucial matches that lay ahead of us in September. We feel that spin will be an important factor in September and the opportunity to sign an international spinner of Jayant’s quality was too good an opportunity to turn down."

“He brings us that extra bit of something you get from an international cricketer, experience, quality, know how – all attributes that will prove hugely valuable to us in the coming games. We can’t wait to have him with us and wish him every success here over the coming month," he added.

“I am honoured and excited to join the prestigious Middlesex County Cricket Club for the upcoming Championship games and be a part of its rich cricketing history. I enjoyed my experience of playing county cricket last year and am eagerly looking forward to the new stint with Middlesex and contributing to the Club's success," Yadav said.

