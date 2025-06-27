India Pacer Blessed with Baby Boy; Wishes Pour In from Suryakumar Yadav and Other Cricketers

Indian fast bowler Mukesh Kumar and his wife Divya Singh have welcomed a baby boy. The cricketer shared the news on Instagram on Friday, June 27, calling it the beginning of a new chapter in their lives. “Together in love, now together in parenthood with our baby boy in our arms. Love and gratitude, Mukesh and Divya,” read the message on his post. Wishes poured in from fellow cricketers. India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav wrote, “Badhaiiii ho Mukesh bhaiyaaa,” while former spinner Pragyan Ojha, and pacers Mohit Sharma and Navdeep Saini also congratulated the couple.

Mukesh had married Divya Singh in November 2023 in a private ceremony in his hometown of Gopalganj in Bihar. The couple kept their relationship mostly private.

Mukesh Kumar made his international debut in July 2023 and has played 26 matches for India so far. He has taken seven wickets in Test matches, five in One Day Internationals and 20 in Twenty20 Internationals. His most recent appearance for India was in a T20I against Zimbabwe in July 2024.

He has not been selected for India's 18-member squad for the ongoing Test series in England. The selectors picked seven fast bowlers and two seam-bowling all-rounders, but Mukesh did not find a place in the squad.

Recently, he was part of the India A team that played two unofficial Tests against the England Lions. In the first match at Canterbury, he recorded bowling figures of three for 92.